North Lake Tahoe Fire awarded $1.7 million federal grant

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District on Sept. 19 was awarded as the administrative agency for a federal grant in the amount of $1,771,818.18.

This grant is for replacement of the Regional Fire Department’s self-contained breathing apparatus through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. The AFG program is administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

This is a regional grant administered by NLTFPD and will be divided between the Carson City Fire Department, Tahoe Douglas Fire, East Fork Fire, and Smith Valley Fire. Each organization will be utilizing the grant to replace self-contained breathing apparatus equipment due to their fast-approaching operational life expectancy. The departments will soon be equipped with the most up-to-date safety features.

The new SCBA’s will enhance interoperability between the mutual aid partners across Carson City, Washoe, Lyon, and Douglas counties.

“Regional cooperation through integrated communication, training and equipment interoperability is a keystone in keeping our communities safe,” said NLTFPD Chief Ryan Sommers. “This is an important step for a systems approach to protecting the areas we serve.”