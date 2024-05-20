North Lake Tahoe Fire celebrates EMS week

Celebrated nationally during the third week of May, Emergency Medical Services week is a special week that acknowledges the outstanding services performed by first responders nationwide.

“The 50th Anniversary theme this year honors and celebrates our first responders by building awareness of vital EMS services in our community,” said Russ Barnum, Assistant Fire Chief, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District. “The commitment and support over the years by our EMS providers has led us to where we are today and will lead us into the future as we continue to grow with the dynamic needs of our community.”

This 50th annual event brings together local communities and medical personnel acknowledging our first responders not just during this week, but every day as they rise to the challenge of every call. NLTFPD first responders provide critical care 24/7 to our community.

Whether in populated cities, small villages or less populated rural areas, these individuals answer the 911 call no matter what or where the circumstances.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will be celebrating National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week at the Incline Elementary School over the next few weeks conducting ambulance tours with the students, educating them about the Emergency Medical System, how to recognize a medical emergency, the importance of calling 911, as well as safety and prevention tips.

For more information on Emergency Medical Services Week, please visit https://emsweek.org/ .