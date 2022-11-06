North Lake Tahoe Fire lifting fire restrictions Monday in Incline, Crystal Bay

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District on Monday is lifting fire restrictions for Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

“With the arrival of moisture, higher humidity, and winter weather conditions, effective Monday, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has lifted the suspension of the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbecues,” the district said in a news release and added that outdoor burning will also be allowed by obtaining a permit.

Permits for open burning of pine needles, slash pile, construction warming fires, and recreational fire pits are available Monday through Friday, free of charge. Please call 775-831-0351, ext. 8107 to schedule an inspection and obtain a permit. Visit our website for more information.

Guidelines for open burning are:

Permit is valid for open burning only at the address listed and only for materials authorized

Permit holder shall visit http://www.nltfpd.org prior to any burning activity to determine if it is an approved Burn Day

prior to any burning activity to determine if it is an approved Burn Day No open burning is permitted on No Burn Days as determined by the Fire District

Open burning starts at 6 a.m. and all piles must be extinguished by 3 p.m.

Provide a 30-minute fire watch after extinguishing any fire

Have a charged garden hose and hand tools nearby

Keep pine needle and slash piles small and manageable

An adult must constantly attend fire

Clear a 25-foot radius noncombustible area around all fires

Keep fires away from any overhanging branches

Burning of household refuse, trash, cardboard, rubber products, tires, plastic, petroleum, construction debris and other non-vegetative materials is prohibited

Grilling Safety Tips

All grilling appliances shall be used within manufacturer’s guidelines and recommendations. Follow these simple safety tips when using solid-fuel, charcoal, or propane grills.

Propane, charcoal, and other solid-fuel grills should only be used outdoors.

The grill should be placed far away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

Charcoal Grills:

Charcoal grills are prohibited on combustible surfaces.

There are several ways to get the charcoal ready to use. Charcoal chimney starters allow you to start the charcoal using newspaper as a fuel.

If you use a starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

Keep charcoal fluid out of the reach of children and away from heat sources.

There are also electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire. Be sure to use an extension cord for outdoor use.

When finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container. Contact the district for a free ash can (residents will need to have some type of wood burning heating appliance to be considered for the program). To obtain a free ash can, residents may fill out an application, available at the Fire District Administration Office, 866 Oriole Way, Incline Village. If the required criteria are met, an ash can will be provided.

Propane Grills