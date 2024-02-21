North Lake Tahoe Fire observes Heart Month; Asks community to learn CPR

It is not just about wearing red. It is about taking action to prevent heart disease, the leading cause of death in the US. The American Heart Association has resources to help you live a healthier life, eat better, and stay active. Visit their website for valuable tips http://www.heart.org .

Knowing CPR could mean the difference between life and death for someone experiencing cardiac arrest. The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District offers monthly CPR classes to empower you to save lives. Sign up today http://www.nltfpd.org . Be the “link in the chain of survival”!

You can also download the PulsePoint app . This innovative 911-connected app informs you of nearby emergencies and empowers you to help. When someone close by needs CPR, PulsePoint alerts you and guides you to their location. With over 1,300 active users in our community, you can follow us, stay connected and if CPR is needed, lend a hand, “Get the app. Save a life.”

As the first Heart Safe Community since 2014 in the state of Nevada, NLTFPD celebrates its community and continues to strive to provide the best possible care to our community members.