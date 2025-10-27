North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District 2025 curbside chipping season ends November 5

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD) reminds residents that the 2025 Curbside Chipping Program will conclude on Tuesday, November 5, 2025.

As crews wrap up this year’s chipping operations, NLTFPD has observed many chip piles still sitting curbside throughout the community. The district encourages residents to submit an online request if they have not already done so to ensure their pile is scheduled for pickup before the season ends.

“Curbside chipping is an important tool in maintaining defensible space and reducing wildfire risk,” said Division Chief Powning. “We have seen a lot of participation this season, but there are still piles out there. We want to make sure no one misses their opportunity to be included before the program closes for the winter.”

How to Schedule Pickup

Residents must request pickup online through the official NLTFPD Curbside Chipping page:

🔗 http://www.nltfpd.org/curbside-chipping

Program Guidelines

Piles must be placed curbside and easily accessible

Branches should be no larger than 6 inches in diameter

Maximum pile size: 20 ft length × 6 ft height × 6 ft width

No stumps, roots, garbage, nails, lumber, or pinecones

Commercial piles are not accepted, these are piles created by a contractor or landscaping company, rather than by a homeowner

Chips will be left on site for residents to use safely

The program typically completes requests within one week, but timing may vary depending on fire assignments or staffing availability.

Defensible Space Inspections (DSI)

Residents may schedule defensible space inspections by calling (775) 831-0351 ext. 8130 after October 30. Please note: inspections are subject to weather conditions.

Final Reminder

Residents have until Tuesday, November 5, 2025, to submit a chipping request. After that date, the program will pause for the winter season and resume in spring 2026.

For more information or to submit your request, please visit: http://www.nltfpd.org/curbside-chipping