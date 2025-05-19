North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District celebrates EMS Week

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD) is joining the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) in recognizing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, May 18–24, 2025. Now in its 51st year, EMS Week celebrates the vital contributions of EMTs, paramedics, and emergency medical personnel across the nation.

This year’s theme, “We Care. For Everyone.”, highlights the compassion, commitment, and critical care EMS professionals deliver every day—whether in large cities, rural communities, or here at home in Incline Village.

“National EMS Week is a time to recognize and honor the dedication of our paramedics and EMTs, whose critical work and unwavering commitment make a profound difference in the lives of those they serve every day,” said Fire Chief Ryan Sommers, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.

As part of the week’s observance, NLTFPD will be engaging with local students at Incline Elementary School, offering ambulance tours and interactive lessons about:

How the EMS system works

How to recognize a medical emergency

When and how to call 911

Basic safety and prevention practices

These educational visits aim to foster safety awareness at a young age while inspiring the next generation of community helpers.

To learn more about EMS Week and how you can support your local emergency medical services, visit http://www.emsweek.org .