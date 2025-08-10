North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District receives $700k grant for emergency systems upgrades

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has been awarded a $700,000 grant from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation to support critical emergency systems enhancements throughout the District.

The grant supports NLTFPD’s ongoing efforts to modernize equipment and infrastructure, enhancing emergency communication and response systems to improve public safety and operational efficiency in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay communities. These upgrades will strengthen the District’s ability to respond to emergencies and build long-term community resilience.

“This generous funding is a significant step forward in advancing the District’s commitment to protecting life and property,” said Fire Chief Ryan Sommers. “We are deeply grateful to the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation for recognizing the importance of investing in community safety and for their ongoing support of our mission.”

Grant funds will be used to purchase Motorola 2-way radios, a Simtable wildfire training system, a community alerting system, fire detection cameras, and an interactive whiteboard to support emergency operations and preparedness.

“This grant represents the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation’s interest in strengthening our North Lake Tahoe communities,” said Chris Watts, Co-President of the Foundation. “We deeply appreciate the exceptional service NLTFPD provides, and we are pleased to help ensure a higher level of protection for residents, first responders, and visitors alike.”

The grant was awarded in response to a proposal submitted by NLTFPD and supports the District’s long-range goal of modernizing equipment, streamlining emergency response efforts, and improving overall public safety infrastructure. The grant period extends through June 30, 2026.

Since 2012, NLTFPD has received more than $650,000 of other grant funding from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, which has supported critical needs such as a rescue boat, firehouse improvements, EMS equipment, and safety upgrades.

The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation (DCDF), founded in 2016, continues the Duffield family’s commitment to funding transformational services and programs. DCDF focuses on pairing Veterans with disabilities with Service Dogs, expanding access to care for companion animals, and supporting public service organizations in which our founders have personal connections.