North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection reminds of summer water safety

Summer is here! While the temperatures outside are becoming warmer, the water temperature of Lake Tahoe is still on the cool side. Before you swim, test the temperature first and know your limitations.

Lake Tahoe is the second deepest lake in the United States, because of this the temperatures remain lower year-round than most lakes in our region. As the winter runoff melts and makes its way to the lake, the water temperatures will fluctuate. The lake temperature is currently in the high-50’s, which is considered cold water and can quickly lead to cold water shock, swim failure, and hypothermia.

Cold water shock is a real risk. An average of seven people drown in Lake Tahoe every year due to cold water shock. Cold water shock occurs when the body enters extremely cold water and the muscles lock up, resulting in temporary paralysis.

For up-to-date water temperature and lake conditions, visit Tahoe Environmental Research Center .

Whether boating, jet skiing, kayaking, rafting, paddle boarding, or swimming, it’s a good idea to inform yourself about the colder temperatures of Lake Tahoe including rules and regulations, and safety tips. Visit NDOW for more information on boating rules and regulations and Take Care Tahoe for more cold water safety tips.

Also, be sure to check the wind conditions and red flag warning status. You can find this information at the US National Weather Service Reno .

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responds to numerous water emergencies on the lake during the summer and throughout the year. Please consider the following safety precautions before recreating on Lake Tahoe:

BOAT SAFE: PREPARE FOR COLD WATER AT LAKE TAHOE

Each person on board a boat, including paddleboards, must have at least one USCG-approved life jacket

Children under 13 must wear a USCG-approved life jacket while the boat is underway, unless they are in an enclosed area

Carry a whistle or horn

Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature

Check the weather forecast for wind conditions

Never go on the water alone

Don’t drink alcohol while recreating on the lake

File a float plan – leave it with a friend or family member

SWIM SAFE: PREPARE FOR COLD WATER AT LAKE TAHOE

Wear a USCG-approved life jacket

Know your swimming limitations

Enter the water slowly

Feet first, first time

Swim with a buddy

Respect the dangers of cold water

Check the weather for wind conditions

Stay hydrated

Know the dangers of cold water, educate yourself and wear a life jacket anytime you’re in the water, it can save your life.