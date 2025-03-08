North Lake Tahoe Fire reminds residents to spring forward & check smoke alarm batteries

As we spring forward for Daylight Savings Time on Sunday March 9 – a quick reminder to set your clocks forward one hour and take a moment to check your smoke alarm batteries!

Working smoke alarms save lives and this seasonal reminder is the perfect time to ensure your home is protected properly. Here are a few quick tips to review when checking your smoke alarms:

10-Year Battery Smoke Alarms: Smoke alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. Replace the alarm 10 years after installation. There is a space to mark the date of installation and replacement on the inside back panel of the smoke alarm.

If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.

Replaceable Battery Smoke Alarms: Change the battery at least once a year. If it chirps, replace it right away.

Use the right batteries: Follow the manufacturer's instructions when replacing batteries. Using an incorrect type may cause the alarm to malfunction.

Taking a few minutes now can make a big difference later during an emergency.

For more information and safety tips visit http://www.nfpa.org .