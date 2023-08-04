North Lake Tahoe Fire responds to drowning at Bonsai Rock, victim transported to Renown Hospital

A drowning victim was rescued at Bonsai Rock and transported to Sand Harbor before being airlifted to Renown Hospital in Reno.

Provided/Holly Racich

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District was responding to a report of a medical rescue at Bonsai Rock when a drowning began to occur at the same beach in the afternoon Friday, Aug. 4.

According to the districts Facebook page, paramedics were attending to the first patient when the drowning occurred.

“M12 responded to transport the first patient while E11, M11 crews hiked down to the drowning victim and took over resuscitation initiated by bystanders,” said the post.

The victim was taken to Sand Harbor via a Nevada Department of Wildlife boat. Provided/NLTPD

The drowning victim was transported on a Nevada Department of Wildlife boat to Sand Harbor with our crews resuscitating the patient. The patient was then transported by CalStar 6 to Renown Medical Center.

Multiple agencies assisted on the two cases. Provided/NLTPD

“Coordinated efforts like this are only possible by regional response design,” said the post. “A trained and educated public, with early recognition and activation of emergency response system, providing timely, coordinated care. We would like to thank all our agency partners for their assistance and support: Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Marine 6, USCG Station Lake Tahoe, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Sand Harbor State Park, Lake Tahoe, and Nevada State Parks.”