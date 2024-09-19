North Lake Tahoe Fire responds to lightning-caused fire

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is responding to a lightning-caused fire in the First Creek area. The fire was reported at approximately 10 p.m. on September 18 and is estimated to cover an area of 100′ x 100′.

In collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service – Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and NLTFPD’s Slide Mountain Hand Crew, air resources have been deployed to assist in fire suppression efforts.

Currently, there is no threat to the subdivisions in First Creek, Second Creek, or Crystal Bay. To monitor current activity, please visit ALERT Wildfire. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.