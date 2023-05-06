North Lake Tahoe Fire to celebrate Emergency Services Week at IV elementary

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will be celebrating Emergency Medical Services Week at the Incline Elementary School over the next few weeks conducting ambulance tours with the students, educating them about the Emergency Medical System, how to recognize a medical emergency, the importance of calling 911, as well as safety and prevention tips.

Celebrated nationally during the third week of May, this week acknowledges the outstanding services performed by our first responders nationwide.

“Our front line personnel are truly where emergency services and care begin, and we would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank them for their service” said Fire Chief Ryan Sommers.

This year’s theme, “Where Emergency Care Begins” recognizes first responders who provide emergency medical services in communities across the country. This 48th annual event brings together local communities and medical personnel acknowledging first responders not just during this week, but every day as they rise to the challenge of every call.

Whether in populated cities, small villages or less populated rural areas, these individuals answer the 911 call no matter what or where the circumstances.

For more information, visit https://emsweek.org/ .