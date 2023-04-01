North Lake Tahoe, Truckee fire agencies receive hands-on training

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Fire agencies from Lake Tahoe’s North Shore and Truckee this last week received hands-on training.

North Lake Tahoe, North Tahoe Fire, Northstar Fire and Truckee Fire all received instruction from the experts at Sustainable Workplace Alliance along with Flyers Fuel Transport, and learned about fuel tanker rollovers and how to properly assess, respond to and mitigate these types of incidents.

This hands-on instruction is an effective way to inform personnel about safety and unique compliance needs related to these types of incidents. The technical knowledge and hands-on learning structure provide a comprehensive platform that will help to guide and protect our first responders on a daily basis.

“As emergency responders, staying safe on the job is our number one priority,” said a news release from North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District. “With our mission to ‘Protect Life and Property through efficient delivery of quality community services,’ the safety of our personnel is critical to perform our job at the highest level for our citizens and community. We are also happy to have some of our neighboring fire districts join us for this important training.”