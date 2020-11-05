North Lake Tahoe Visitor Center undergoes name change to honor Geno Menchetti

The North Lake Tahoe Visitor Center changes name to honor Geno Menchetti.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The North Lake Tahoe Visitor Center in Incline Village will be renamed to the D.G. Menchetti Visitor Center, honoring the legacy of longtime community leader, Geno Menchetti.

During a celebration of life ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 1, the announcement was made by Michael Murphy, board president of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau, which operates the visitor center.

“Geno was a founding board member of Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau and served for six years, including two years as chair of the organization,” said Murphy in a press release. “Geno remained active in our organization and most recently served as our legal counsel. Geno was known as our sixth board member due to his wealth of experience and history with the organization.”

Menchetti’s service to North Lake Tahoe spanned nearly four decades; he also served as Chairman of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. His extensive list of community accomplishments includes establishing the D.G. Menchetti Young Shakespeare Program to introduce young audiences to the works of Shakespeare and serving as president of both the Incline Village Rotary Club and the Tahoe-Incline Rotary Club.

His most significant contribution to Rotary was establishing the Geno Fund over 23 years ago, which continues to help local families in need.

Menchetti was Chair Emeritus of the Pet Network Humane Society and appointed by Washoe County to serve on the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority where he volunteered for six years and was chairman in 2000. He also served as director of the Reno Air Race Foundation and Reno Air Race Association.

“Geno Menchetti’s impact on our region was significant and his fingerprints can be felt on many different projects in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay area,” Andy Chapman, president/CEO of the IVCBVB said in the release. “We are pleased to honor Geno and his vast contributions to our community. The D.G. Menchetti Visitors Center will serve as a constant tribute to his extraordinary leadership and tenure.”