North Shore boat ramp to remain closed to motorized boats

Due to low water, the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area boat ramp will remain closed to motorized boats for the 2022 boating season.

The North Tahoe Public Utility District, which owns and operates the ramp, will continue to offer launch access to non-motorized crafts such as kayaks and standup paddleboards that can be carried to the water and launched without a vehicle and trailer. Before launch, paddlers are encouraged to perform a self-assessment for aquatic invasive species.

As of last Friday, the Lake Tahoe water level at the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area boat launch measured 6,224.27 feet, one foot lower than measured at the same time last year. The minimum water level for motorized vessels to launch is 6,226.5 feet, more than two feet above the current water level.

All other lakeside amenities at the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area will remain open, including the beach and swimming area, picnic areas, public restrooms, and scenic overlook. The District’s seasonal kayak and standup paddleboard concessionaire will also operate as normal, beginning in May.

Those looking to launch motorized vessels are encouraged to seek alternative launch locations. For more information on available motorized launch facilities and Lake Tahoe’s Aquatic Invasive Species boat inspection program, visit https://tahoeboatinspections.com .

Source: North Tahoe Public Utility District