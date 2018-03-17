 Avalanche warnings lifted for Crystal Bay on Lake Tahoe North Shore | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Avalanche warnings lifted for Crystal Bay on Lake Tahoe North Shore

Provided / Washoe County

All avalanche warnings for Crystal Bay and the Third Creek area have been lifted, Washoe County announced Saturday morning.

People in the avalanche warning areas can resume normal activities.

“As always, caution on slopes above neighborhoods is recommended,” the county said in its update.

Washoe County issued the avalanche warnings Friday as a winter storm dumped multiple feet of snow in 24 hours.