Forest Service, Placer County issue environmental statement on Squaw-Alpine gondola project

The U.S. Forest Service, Tahoe National Forest, and Placer County on Friday released its draft environmental impact statement the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows base-to-base gondola project.

“The Project consists of a proposed gondola connecting Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley, with two mid-stations and multiple towers along the alignment in Placer County, California,” the statement reads. “In addition, eight Gazex avalanche mitigation exploders would be installed within the Alpine Meadows ski area boundary. This draft environmental impact statement/environmental impact report has been prepared by the Forest Service and Placer County in accordance with the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act and the California Environmental Quality Act, respectively.”

“The Forest Service purpose for the project is to improve developed winter recreation opportunities in the Scott Management Area, consistent with the 1990 Tahoe National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan; the overall purpose of the project under CEQA is to enhance the visitor wintertime experience at both Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows by providing direct access between the ski areas for more convenient access to skiable terrain and resort amenities. Three action alternatives (consisting of different alignments for the proposed gondola) are analyzed in detail within this Draft EIS/EIR to achieve this project purpose. Additionally, a No Action Alternative is analyzed as required by NEPA and CEQA.”

The 45-day public comment period for the draft statement an report begins on April 27, 2018 and closes on June 11, 2018.

Several public meetings will be held as follows: Forest Service open house on May 22; and Placer County Planning Commission Meeting on May 24. The public is invited to attend both of these events; however, formal public comments will only be recorded at the May 24 Planning Commission meeting.

