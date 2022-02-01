Incline High School extends successful canned food drive

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline High School National Honor Society is extending a canned food drive planned for just the month of January to help support their community. Senior Emma Midgley and two of her honor society classmates, Emily and Christina, decided to put together the drive when they saw how much turmoil their community had endured over the last year.

“With everything that’s going on, including COVID and things like that, we figured a food drive would be a great way to give back to the people who haven’t been able to work because of the pandemic,” said Midgley. “They’re people who could benefit from having more food. We figured since people would be going to Raley’s, it’s something they could just do on their way in, and we though we could get a lot of food.”

The three members of the honor society were looking for a way to give back to their community and decided that a food drive was the perfect way to help those who had affected by hardship.

The donation bins for the drive are located at Raley’s in Incline Village and Safeway in Kings Beach near the front doors of the stores. All proceeds from the drive will go to Sierra Community House in Kings Beach and Friends in Service Helping (FISH) in Carson City. Both organizations serve those in need of food.

Midgley said one of the greatest challenges so far has been getting the word out there to people around town.

“Reaching out to the community is the major thing,” said Midgley. “I created a Facebook account just to post [a promotion]. We don’t really have a way to get it to people widespread. So that’s been kind of a challenge.”

Midgley and her peers decided to extend their food drive until Tuesday, Feb. 8 in order to hopefully get more donations for their community.

In addition to the Incline High School drive, Midgley explained that members of the National Honor Society at Incline Middle School and students at Incline Elementary are also holding their own canned food drives as well, and the three groups of students have been working together as much as they can.

Midgley is excited to be able to work with other students to bring donations to Sierra Community House and FISH.

“The whole point is to give back to our community,” said Midgley. “So we figured places that were local would be best to give back to.”

For those who can’t donate in person, Midgley suggested using Sierra Community House’s website to donate online . For more information, visit sierracommunityhouse.org .