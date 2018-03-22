Incline Village schools closed due to ‘dangerous weather and road conditions’
March 22, 2018
Washoe County School District schools in Incline Village will observe a “digital learning day,” according to a message posted on the district’s website.
The closure is due to “dangerous weather and road conditions.”
