Local, visitor record aces at Mountain Course

Local resident Flaherty records 1st hole-in-one

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Incline Village resident had a great start to his golf season.

Local resident Mike Flaherty, 41, recorded his first hole-in-one on May 27 at the Mountain Course.

Flaherty used a 56-degree Cleveland sand wedge on hole No. 15, a 117-yard par-3.

His shot was witnessed by Gretchen Hudgens and Mark Tocchetti.

Incline visitor, Burley, sinks 5th career ace

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Incline Village visitor had a memorable time on the golf course last week.

Chris Burley, 61, of Hong Kong, recorded his fifth career hole-in-one on Wednesday, June 1, at the Mountain Course.

Burley used an 8-iron on hole No. 2, a 136-yard par-3.

Burley said he also has made aces in Thailand, his first, two in Macau and the fourth was in his hometown.

He was playing with three playing partners.