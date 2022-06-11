Local, visitor record aces at Mountain Course
Local resident Flaherty records 1st hole-in-one
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Incline Village resident had a great start to his golf season.
Local resident Mike Flaherty, 41, recorded his first hole-in-one on May 27 at the Mountain Course.
Flaherty used a 56-degree Cleveland sand wedge on hole No. 15, a 117-yard par-3.
His shot was witnessed by Gretchen Hudgens and Mark Tocchetti.
Incline visitor, Burley, sinks 5th career ace
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Incline Village visitor had a memorable time on the golf course last week.
Chris Burley, 61, of Hong Kong, recorded his fifth career hole-in-one on Wednesday, June 1, at the Mountain Course.
Burley used an 8-iron on hole No. 2, a 136-yard par-3.
Burley said he also has made aces in Thailand, his first, two in Macau and the fourth was in his hometown.
He was playing with three playing partners.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.