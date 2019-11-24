Mt. Rose expands terrain, will be open from top to bottom starting Sunday

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will be open top to bottom on Sunday.

Provided / Mt Rose

Thanks to recent snowfall and cold temperatures to activate its powerful snow guns, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe will be open top to bottom Sunday.

Ten trails and three lifts are scheduled to be open with 1,440 vertical feet of descent.

Mt. Rose received 8 inches of snow earlier in the week from the first significant storm of the season and has since been making snow.

“In addition to leveraging the 8 inches of snow we received this week, our team has been able to put the major firepower of our snowmaking system to work, building our base depths to 16-20 inches on open terrain,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director. “The result is that starting tomorrow, we’ll offer top-to-bottom skiing and riding on 10 trails accessed by three lifts.”

The resort’s chairlifts on the schedule from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. include the Northwest Magnum 6, Wizard and Magic.

New intermediate trails that will be open beginning Sunday include Upper Northwest Passage, Kit Carson Traverse and Kit Carson Bowl.

Beginner terrain continues to be available from Wizard Chair and the Magic Surface Lift, and the Mystic terrain park is open with seven features.

All services at the Mt. Rose Main Lodge are available daily from 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m., and the Timbers Bar is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.skirose.com.