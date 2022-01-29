TAHOMA, Calif. – In honor of the history of hosting the 1960 Olympic Nordic events at, what is now, Sugar Pine Point State Park, the Sierra State Parks Foundation, the local nonprofit park partner to the CA State Parks in the Lake Tahoe – Lake Donner area, is proud to announce Olympic Trails Day at Sugar Pine Point State Park on February 20, 2022.

The Foundation will be proving free day use parking passes to encourage snow sport experiences to all. The first 50 registrants will have their State Park parking pass paid for by the Foundation. The park is open from sunrise to sunset. This free park day is in celebration of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The event comes right as we approach the 2022 Winter Olympics as a way to celebrate the same trails used during the skiing events of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

Sierra State Park

The Olympic Heritage Trails, located on the campground side of the park, follows the trails used for cross-country ski events for the 1960 Winter Olympics.

Olympic history buffs can come to see exhibits of the park’s Olympic experience and be reminded of the international goodwill that took place half a century ago. Competitors raced over 35.4 miles of trail through the General and McKinney Creek areas.

The men’s competition and the biathlon were located primarily in the General Creek area. The women’s competitions were held in the McKinney Creek area, a mile to the west. The stadium was located in between.

Since all the facilities were temporary and were removed soon after the games ended, the land was restored back to its natural state. Now, Parks maintains the trail with a toboggan-plow hybrid. Snowshoeing and snow play are appropriate for the trail’s conditions too.

To obtain your free parking pass valid for February 20 only, visit http://www.SierraStateParks.org .