Placer County Superior Court judge halts Martis Valley West development

A Placer County Superior Court judge issued a ruling on Monday, March 12, that halts the controversial Martis Valley West project.

The project called for 760 single-family homes in an area located off Highway 267 between Northstar California Resort and Tahoe Basin boundary.

“Simply put, the EIR (environmental impact report) … fails to adequately address the Project’s impacts on emergency evacuations in the area — especially in light of its high fire hazard status — so as to leave the analysis incomplete and failing to properly disclose to the public the actual impacts of the Project ,” wrote Judge Michael W. Jones in a 15-page ruling.

This story will be updated.