Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opens for the 2019-20 season

Squaw Valley, shown late in the season last year, will open today for the 2019-20 season.

Tahoe Daily Tribune File

SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. — Temperatures in the Truckee-Tahoe area are forecast to remain sunny and warm through the early parts of next week, but that isn’t stopping Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows from opening parts of the mountain to the public.

Following weeks of preparation and snowmaking at every opportunity, the resort is slated to open for the 2019-20 season on Friday.

Opening day at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will feature skiing, riding, snow tubing, and giveaways. Alpine Meadows will have access to intermediate terrain via Kangaroo Run, along with beginner terrain and snow tubing at Squaw Valley’s SnoVentures Activity Zone. The Squaw Kids area will also be open for youth lessons. Lifts will spin 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When conditions allow, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is able to make use of more than 300 snowmaking guns. The resort has reportedly invested more than $9 million in snowmaking during the past nine years.

“The resort team will continue to make snow at every opportunity, and open more terrain as weather and conditions allow,” said Liesl Hepburn, public relations director for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, in an email to the Sun.