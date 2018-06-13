Unofficial election results for Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees

Incumbents Tim Callicrate and Kendra Wong and challengers Bruce Edward Simonian and Sara Schmitz appear headed to the November race for the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees.

According to unofficial results from the Washoe County Registrar of Voters, the four are currently poised to advance from the field of six to the November general election.

Benecia Price and Tony Robinson finished in a distant sixth and fifth, respectively.

The field of four will vie for two seats up for election on the Board of Trustees. Those are currently occupied by Callicrate, who narrowly finished first Tuesday with 1,065 votes (25.09 percent), and Wong, who finished second with 1,028 votes (24.22 percent), according to unofficial results.

On some issues there is a clear division on the board, with Callicrate siding with Trustee Matthew Dent, and Wong siding with trustees Philip Horan and Peter Morris.

Callicrate, who previously served on the board from 1997-2000, has been critical of district leadership, specifically the board of trustees.

"I feel the greatest issue facing IVGID is an eroded lack of trust by the community toward the District and specifically the Board of Trustees which has fomented public distrust of District financial reporting, a discovery of concealment of public records and a seeming disdain of citizen enquiry and involvement," Callicrate wrote in a candidate Q&A distributed to all the candidates by the Tribune.

Wong, the current board chair, has pointed to long-term planning and prioritization as the most important issue facing the district. She affirmed her commitment "to bringing the most value to our property owners and residents."

"Over the past three and a half years as an IVGID trustee, we have maintained a flat recreation fee while expanding services and executing much needed capital projects," Wong wrote in her candidate Q&A.

Simonian, who previously served on the board from 2010-14, snagged the third most votes in the unofficial results with 964 votes (22.71 percent).

Regarding some of the criticism directed toward the district, Simonian wrote in his Q&A that a "vocal minority is controlling the Village, and they serve no one."

"The allegations of impropriety, miss-use of funds, ‘cooking the books’, lack of transparency, lying, and stealing have got to stop."

Schmitz, who received the fourth most votes — 896 votes (21.11 percent) — in the unofficial results, has criticized some of the board's decisions and policies. She cited "openness" as the most important issue facing IVGID.

"Improved open communication and financial transparency builds a strong foundation for our Board, staff, and community to rebuild their partnership and trust," Schmitz wrote in her Q&A.

A total of 2,291 ballots were cast in the IVGID race, marking a turnout of 32.28 percent.