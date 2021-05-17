North Tahoe boat ramp won’t open due to low water level
Another boat launch at Lake Tahoe will not open to motorized vessels for the summer due to low water level.
South Lake Tahoe officials announced last week that the El Dorado ramp at Lakeview Commons won’t open and officials announced the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area launch will remain closed for 2021.
Non-motorized crafts will have access to the launch following a self-assessment for aquatic invasive species using the Clean, Drain, and Dry method.
According to updated data received this week from the USGS, California’s snowpack is just 6% of average and Lake Tahoe’s water levels are at a five-year low. In a recent media statement, the U.S. District Court Water Master based in Reno explained that winter runoff has already peaked for the season, and water levels are predicted to “reach a critical low point, with lake levels reaching the natural rim by late summer.”
The TVRA boat launch is limited by the depth of water covering a sandbar at the exit of the marina, adjacent to the marina’s bulkhead.
At this time, the water levels above the sandbar are measuring approximately one foot of depth, which is too low to safely allow passage of motorized vessels.
With this closure, the TVRA lakeside parking lot will now open on Friday, May 28 allowing for the North Tahoe Public Utility District to complete a critical element of the National Avenue sewer pump station rehabilitation project ahead of schedule, officials said in a release.
The TVRA beach will remain open and seasonal kayak and standup paddleboard concessionaires will operate as scheduled. Visitors are advised to please avoid the construction zone upon arrival to TVRA and plan for extra time to accommodate for summer crowds and offsite parking.
To find another launch location, visit https://tahoeboatinspections.com.
