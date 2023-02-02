North Tahoe Community Alliance launches with new purpose

TART Connect, the on-demand driving service on the north shore, is currently funded by TOT funds.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The North Tahoe Community Alliance in February officially launched as the destination stewardship and management organization for North Lake Tahoe.

Formerly known as the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, the organization is changing its name to align with its mission to positively impact the economic health of the region, contribute to community vitality and promote environmental stewardship.

“The organizational shift we made over the last year presented an opportunity to align our name more directly with our revised purpose,” said NTCA president and CEO Tony Karwowski. “Instead of purely marketing the region and encouraging visitation as the NLTRA did for 65 years, the NTCA’s efforts are now focused on promoting responsible travel during off-peak seasons, stewardship education, and collaborating with regional stakeholders to identify and implement solutions to issues that impact our residents, businesses and visitors.”

In addition to supporting the North Lake Tahoe business community by contributing to the maintenance of a vibrant, sustainable year-round economy, the NTCA’s role is to address key issues that impact the community.

Through this lens, the NTCA will continue to seek out and advocate for local transportation and workforce housing solutions, visitor services, and tourism mitigation projects that can be funded by and leveraged with transient occupancy taxes and North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District assessment dollars. The stewardship principles the organization is aligned around include:

● Elevating the experience of Lake Tahoe for all

● Honoring the region’s culture and history

● Ensuring that natural resources are cared for by visitors and residents

● Creating opportunities that support a balance for business owners, employees and residents

● Engaging partners in collaborations toward common outcomes

GoTahoeNorth will remain intact as the brand used by the North Lake Tahoe Marketing Cooperative, the collaborative effort facilitated by the NTCA and Travel North Tahoe Nevada. It will continue to be used for consumer-facing outreach related to visiting North Lake Tahoe and the promotion of responsible travel.

Learn more at northtahoecommunityalliance.com.