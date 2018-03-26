Northern California grocer purchasing Lira’s in Meyers

After more than 17 years of business in Meyers, Lira's Supermarket is selling the location to an independent grocer.

Talks between Lira's and North State Grocery, Inc., which does business as Holiday Market and Sav-Mor Foods, had been going on for some time, said Richard Morgan Jr., president of North State Grocery, which operates 20 locations throughout Northern California (the nearest location is in Placerville).

"These things take quite a while," Morgan noted in detailing the process.

North State Grocery heard through a real estate broker that Lira's was interested in selling the location, which Morgan said shares many similarities with the grocer's other locations.

"We thought it was a good opportunity."

North State will begin transitioning the store over to a Holiday Market on the night of April 7, with the goal of opening the new store the next day. The company, according to Morgan, has already reached out to all the employees at Lira's and asked them to apply.

Recommended Stories For You

"Our goal is to try and bring as many, if not all of them, on board."

Lira's first opened in Meyers — the second location — in December 2000, according to previous reporting by the Tribune. Lira's opened a third location in Minden in 2006. At the time it was the first full-service grocery store in Minden in 41 years. The Minden location closed in 2010.

Among the more immediate changes customers will notice is products.

Morgan said Holliday Market carries commercial brands customers expect, but it also carries a pretty extensive line of natural and organic products.

"They [Lira's] do a fair amount of natural, organic but we do quite a bit more than they do," Morgan said.

North State also plans to do a major freshen up of the store. The company plans to invest more than $1 million in the location. Much of that will go into food storage, refrigeration and other equipment.

"We look forward to being part of the community," Morgan said. "We do have stores in El Dorado County so it's a county that we're familiar with doing business in. We tend to like to be in the smaller parts of town … and we think that area really fits that."