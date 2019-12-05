Northern Lights Festival a month long celebration in Incline Village, Crystal Bay

The Northern Lights celebration will take place all December long.

Provided / IVGID

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Northern Lights Festival is a month long celebration of winter on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

There are over 30 events on tap for the festival that will take place all through December.

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau group of local business owners are volunteering to promote annual local events this time of year to boost local event attendance as well as bring in more tourists during this slow time of the year.

Many of the local lodging agencies in Incline Village and Crystal Bay are offering special deals for the Northern Lights celebration.

Some of the events include the Tahoe Film Fest, Pray for Snow Party, Santa Crawl, Tail and Ale Festival, Ahmal and the Night Visitors holiday choir concert, Brunch with Santa, Diamond Peak’s Opening Celebration, a Community Holiday Celebration, and several more family-friendly festivities.

The annual Santa Pub Crawl will take place Saturday, Dec. 14. and will offer free shuttles from 8-11 p.m.

For the complete list of events visit NorthernLightsTahoe.com or for more information about the events and how to get involved, contact the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau at 800-GOTAHOE (468-2463) or stop by the Visitors Center at 969 Tahoe Boulevard in Incline Village.