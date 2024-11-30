Northern Lights Festival illuminates Incline Village and Crystal Bay for holiday season

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are welcoming back the annual Northern Lights Festival, a highly anticipated celebration that enchants both residents and visitors with a lineup of festive, family-friendly events and local business highlights. This treasured winter festival brings holiday magic to the community and showcases the vibrant spirit of North Lake Tahoe. Most events are free, and the full schedule can be found on the festival’s official website, http://www.ivcba.org .

Linda Offerdahl, Executive Director of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community Association (IVCBA), shares her excitement: “The Northern Lights Festival brings joy to our community as it transforms Incline Village and Crystal Bay with festive lights, decorations, and celebrations. It’s wonderful to see locals and visitors come together to share in the holiday spirit.”

This year’s Northern Lights Festival promises an expanded and diverse calendar of events to delight all ages. Festivities kick off with Thanksgiving and carry through the holiday season. Featured events include:

– Tahoe Film Fest (December 5-8)

– Lake Tahoe School’s Winter Market (December 6)

– Candy Cane Village & Lane at UNR Lake Tahoe (December 7)

– Messiah Concert by Tahoe Phil, celebrating its 19th annual performance (December 10 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church)

– A Night in Bethlehem (December 13), an interactive family event at Cornerstone Community Church

– Brunch with Santa (December 14 at the Chateau), sponsored by Tahoe Family Solutions and the Incline Village General Improvement District (sold out)

New to the festival this year is Jingle & Mingle, a dedicated holiday shopping and social event. Explore Incline Village’s festive lights and decorations as you browse local shops and unique vendors offering one-of-a-kind gifts. Enjoy warm holiday drinks, treats, and a joyful community atmosphere. For details and participant listings, visit the Jingle & Mingle page at ivcba.org .

Offerdahl adds, “There’s so much to experience this season. We invite everyone to join us for Handmade Holidays at Carakotta Pottery Studio on November 30, to celebrate Diamond Peak’s opening day (projected for December 12), and enjoy live concerts at local venues, including the Crystal Bay Club’s Crown Room, Glasses Wine Bar, and Alibi Ale Works. And don’t miss Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Hanukkah services (starting on December 25) at local churches and temples.”

Support Our Community: Donate Today to Light Up the Village!

Celebrate the season and help bring magic to Incline Village by donating to the Northern Lights Festival at http://www.ivcba.org . Your support keeps our holiday celebrations vibrant for all to enjoy.

For the latest updates, event details, and ways to participate, visit http://www.ivcba.org

The Northern Lights Festival is organized by the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community Association (IVCBA), with support from sponsors including Travel North Tahoe Nevada, University of Nevada at Lake Tahoe, Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) Parks & Recreation, Washoe County, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.