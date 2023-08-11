Northern Nevada Red Cross disaster relief worker deploys to Hawaii to assist with wildfire relief

RENO, Nev. — An American Red Cross of Northern Nevada disaster volunteer will deploy to Hawaii on Aug. 11, to assist with wildfire relief efforts. She will be part of the first wave of Red Cross volunteers from across the country heading to Maui in response to the catastrophic wildfires.

Most of the fires on Maui are still burning, forcing thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate. Trained Red Cross disaster workers in Hawaii responded immediately when the fires started on Tuesday, including opening and supporting shelters for evacuees. Local Red Crossers will soon be joined by dozens of volunteers in this initial wave of deployments to assist with disaster relief.

Volunteer Barbara Kramer from Reno will leave early Friday for an at least three-week deployment to Hawaii, where she’ll join other Red Crossers in support of mass care, logistics, sheltering and other services for people in need. “Barb will join other Red Cross volunteers who are coordinating closely with community and government partners to ensure people have the help they need,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “Our Northern Nevada Red Cross team has shown unwavering dedication and I am incredibly proud of their commitment.”

The American Red Cross mobilized teams across multiple islands to establish shelters and provide urgent relief to affected communities. The wildfires, which began on Tuesday, have already devastated hundreds of homes and businesses, claiming at least 36 lives, making it one of the deadliest fires in recent U.S. history. Fueled by an exceptionally dry summer and intensified by winds from a distant hurricane, the fire has ravaged the island, including the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaiian officials reported.

“More help is on the way as Red Cross disaster teams are deploying to Hawaii from across the country,” Ruster said. “We want to help make sure everyone impacted by the disaster has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort in the face of this devastating fire. We have dedicated volunteers like Barb who will help make a difference in the lives of those in need.”

Kramer, a 10-year Red Cross volunteer, returned to Reno just two weeks ago from a deployment to Vermont helping with the disaster relief from catastrophic flooding in that area. She has deployed at least 20 times to help those in need. “During all my deployments, I know that my work, and the work of all the Red Cross volunteers, is going to help make the lives better of those facing such a terrifying disaster,” she said.

