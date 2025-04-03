Northstar, Kirkwood extend winter season to April 20 following major snowfall, Heavenly also open through April 20

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Winter isn’t over yet. With more than 2.5 feet of fresh snow blanketing the Tahoe region in the past week, Northstar California and Kirkwood Mountain Resort are extending their seasons by one full week, now set to close on Sunday, April 20. Heavenly Mountain Resort will close as originally scheduled on April 20, giving skiers and riders plenty of time to soak up prime spring conditions at all three resorts.

“This latest storm delivered exactly what we needed to keep the fun going,” said Tara Schoedinger, Vice President & General Manager of Northstar California Resort. “Thanks to incredible conditions and the hard work of our teams, we’re excited to give our guests one more week to enjoy everything Northstar has to offer.”

At Kirkwood, skiers and riders will also have more time to take advantage of fresh snow and legendary terrain.

“When the mountains deliver, we want to make sure our employees and guests can take full advantage,” said Ricky Newberry, Vice President & General Manager of Kirkwood Mountain Resort. “With great conditions, our amazing team and community, and our classic spring events, there’s no better time to be here to experience the spring magic.”

As the season winds down, all three resorts will transition into spring operations, bringing fan-favorite events and après experiences to the mountains.

At Northstar, guests can enjoy live music in the Village every Friday through Sunday, along with signature experiences like the lively Pepsi Patio Pop-Up on weekends, weather permitting. The annual Spring It On festival returns April 5-6, featuring a pond skim and rail jam to celebrate the season in style.

Kirkwood will cap off its extended season with a stacked event lineup, including the IFSA Junior National Championships (April 11-13) and its highly anticipated Pond Skim on April 19. Over at Heavenly, the spring scene will be in full swing with a mix of DJ sets at Tamarack Lodge and Stein’s, along with its own Pond Skim on April 12 and a weekend of closing celebrations leading up to April 20.

With another month of skiing and riding ahead, there’s still time to lock in next season’s adventures with 2025-26 Epic Pass, including Epic Day Pass. Even if guests only plan to visit for a couple days, the Epic Day Pass can provide up to 65% savings and better value than lift tickets. For example, guests can visit any one of the Tahoe resorts for 7 days (including peak periods) from as low as $76 per day for adults and $39 for children. Epic Day Pass also allows guests to build their own Pass, choosing from 1-7 days, which resorts they want to visit, and whether to include peak dates. Epic Passes for the 2025/26 ski and ride season are on sale for their lowest price of the year, but the offer ends April 13.