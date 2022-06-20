Northstar to auction Comstock Express chairlifts starting Monday

The old 4-person chairs on Comstock Express will be up for auction starting at noon Monday.

Provided/Northstar

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Northstar California is upgrading the Comstock Express chairlift this summer and the old 4-person chairs are being auctioned for charity.

Anyone that wants to own a piece of Northstar history can participate in a public auction that will begin at noon Monday, June 21, and last for 24 hours.

Comstock Express is being upgraded to a high-speed, 6-person lift for next season, however, only a few know the history behind the chairs being auctioned.

Comstock will be the third lift to have this alignment at Northstar.

The first chairlift of this alignment was named the “C – Lift,” a Riblet double installed in 1972, which was replaced 17 years later in 1989 by a Doppelmayr high-speed detachable quad now widely known by guests as Comstock Express, said a press release.

“This summer, we’re replacing our 33-year-old workhorse with a brand new Doppelmayr high-speed six-pack chair – this will increase the flow of guests through the hub of our mountain and up to the summit, where skiers and riders can access all of the zones on our mountain,” the release said.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the EpicPromise Foundation, a nonprofit that provides grants for unplanned emergencies and educational scholarships to Vail Resorts employees, their families, and their communities. The minimum bid is $150.To register for the auction and to get more information, visit the auction website .