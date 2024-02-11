Nourish your heart with herbs – February is American Heart Month 

News flash: Nature’s medicinal plants can help guard your ticker. Herbs may not be the first preventive remedy for maintaining a healthy heart — but they should. Herbs — from plants, roots, bark, and flowers — are recommended by medical experts for heart health. Here are six heart-healthy herbs you can use this month and year-round.

1. Basil: One study published in Hypertension Research, found that a daily dose of sweet basil extract lowered systolic and diastolic blood pressure numbers by about 20 and 15. More research is needed but it may be time to add basil to your diet.

2. Cilantro: The potassium in this leafy herb is a mineral we need for the cardiovascular system, according to the American Heart Association, or AHA. Findings published in The FASEB Journal shows this herb, like basil, is important because the chemical compound helps lower high blood pressure.

3. Garlic: Thanks to allicin and sulfur compounds in garlic, research reveals the combo can help protect the heart in many ways. The sulfur-rich super herb can reduce high blood pressure, plaque buildup in arteries, triglycerides and cholesterol — types of fat in your blood known as lipids — according to research at Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University noted in an AHA news report.

4. Parsley: Chock-full of antioxidants, including vitamin C, this herb has a positive effect on blood flow, according to a study in Nutrients. Parsley also contains flavonoids (plant chemicals) which increase the strength of capillaries. These are blood vessels that connect your arteries maintaining blood pressure.

5. Rosemary: Plant compounds diterpenes and monoterpenes, and antioxidants like vitamin E and flavonoids show heart health promise, according to a study published in the journal PLoS One. The findings reveal rosemary supplementation may lower the risk of heart attack.

6. Thyme: This herb contains carvacrol in the thyme oil — an anti-inflammatory agent. According to the Journal of Lipid Research, thyme lowers cholesterol, reduces plaque and hardening of the arteries — guarding against heart disease.

Although herbs nature’s finest, consult with your doctor about the form, dosage, and interaction with medications before incorporating in your heart-healthy diet and lifestyle.

Did you know pizza is a superfood? It can be good for you – and your heart — if you use whole grain (or wheat) crust, tomatoes, olive oil, spinach – and heart-healthy herbs (fresh or dried). The superfoods in this recipe are from the good-for-your heart Mediterranean diet – touted for its popularity seven years in a row. The diet and lifestyle include fish, poultry, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains plus exercise, and water.

Mountain Home Pizza

Welcome to a comfort food with a heart-healthy twist for chilly days and nights.

1 store-bought pre-baked whole grain (or wheat) pizza crust (14 ounces) pizza crust (no corn syrup or trans fats) or Greek 6 pita pockets

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3/4 cup tomatoes, chopped (marinara sauce is okay but it’s high in sodium)

½ cup feta (crumbled) or mozzarella cheese (shredded)

¼ cup mushrooms, sliced

¾ cup raw spinach, washed

½ clove garlic, minced

2 teaspoons heart-healthy herbs (your choice)

Parmesan shaving for topping (optional)

Preheat the oven to 400 to 450 degrees. Place crust on a nonstick pan or foil. Spread with olive oil and tomatoes. Sprinkle cheese over sauce. Top crust with mushrooms and spinach. Sprinkle mix of herbs. Bake for approximately 15 to 20 minutes or until crust is light golden brown and cheese is bubbly. Do not overbake. Remove from oven. Serves 6. (It depends on size of crust or amount of pita pockets. Two slices or two pita pockets.)

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventures, history, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the Healing Powers series, including #9, The Healing Powers of Herbs & Spices. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com