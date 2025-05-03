Nurses Week: Courage to soar

My path to nursing didn’t begin in a classroom or a clinic — it began in a rodeo arena, where I experienced a traumatic injury while competing in a timed event.

That day left me with serious injuries and my first encounter with the healthcare system. While recovering in the hospital, I observed the healthcare team at work. I was struck by the kindness and compassion of the nurses — their unwavering dedication to their patients, and their impressive skill and knowledge.

In those moments, I felt an undeniable connection to this profession, one that would allow my passion for helping others and this newfound admiration to intersect. I left that hospital with a clear vision of my future: I would become a nurse, driven by love for others and a commitment to making a difference in their lives.

Reflecting on my 35-year nursing career, I can confidently say I would choose this path again without hesitation.

Every day at Barton Health, I witness the incredible dedication of my fellow nurses who care deeply for patients and their families. We have become like family, supporting one another, the physicians, and the patients we serve. A nurse’s heart is essential in healthcare, and I am profoundly grateful to be part of a team that delivers consistently exceptional care.

This year, during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, we are guided by the theme, “Courage to Soar,” which I believe speaks directly to the heart of what it means to be a nurse. Every day, nurses show up with courage — supporting patients and families through life’s hardest moments, advocating for care, and navigating a complex and ever-changing healthcare landscape.

In this journey, I have found my purpose is to serve others with love and compassion, making a meaningful impact in their lives. This intersection of passion and purpose has not only shaped my career but has also enriched my life in ways I never imagined possible. Every nurse has a story, and together those stories form the heart of our healthcare system.

Carla Adams is the Chief Nursing Officer at Barton Health. Patients and patient’s family are invited to nominate a nurse or patient caregiver for exceptional care through the DAISY award and the BEE Award. For more information, visit BartonHealth.org.