Nutrition and colorectal cancer prevention

Nutrition plays a pivotal role in overall health. What we eat affects our physical, mental, and emotional well-being, and supports growth, tissue repair, and vital bodily functions. It also helps prevent chronic diseases like colon cancer.

The colon, a key part of the digestive system, is affected by the food we consume and our lifestyle choices. A diet inclusive of essential nutrients and antioxidants can maintain the integrity of colon tissues and reduce inflammation, thereby significantly influencing the development and progression of colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is among the most common types of cancer, and deserves attention at any age. If you’re a young adult, choosing a healthy diet and managing your weight may help. If you’re in the 45-plus group, the same tactics complement regular screening. Either way, it pays to take action.

Some foods in particular have shown a strong link to the presence and development of colorectal cancer. A diet high in red meat has been linked to an increased risk, while diets rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains are shown to decrease the risk.

Chances are, you’re familiar with fiber. Fiber is a type of indigestible carbohydrate, found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Fiber acts as a natural broom for our digestive system and helps to lower LDL (low-density lipoprotein) or “bad” cholesterol. It can also increase our sense of fullness, and adds flavor and texture to make meals more enjoyable.

Fiber recommendations vary by age and gender, but on average, adults need at least 25 grams or more of fiber per day. Utilizing this powerful building block of food can help your digestive system, and your colon, function and fend off disease. Ask a dietitian or your provider for your specific fiber needs. When adding fiber to your diet, it is best to increase it slowly, over time, and make sure to drink plenty of water.

Besides consuming more fiber, fruits, and veggies and less red meat, you can fine-tune your menu in other ways that may help lower your risk for colorectal cancer, such as limiting your intake of processed meats and avoiding drinking alcohol in excess.

For those who are obese or have high levels of body fat around the midsection, known as central adiposity, risks for many cancers including colorectal cancer may be increased.

Hormone levels associated with higher body fat percentages have been shown to encourage cancer cell growth. If this risk applies to you, ask a dietitian for healthy and sustainable ways to reach your weight goals, as a weight reduction of 10% can significantly decrease cancer risk.

Aiming for 30 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous physical activity has been shown to decrease risk of certain cancers. This can be broken up throughout the day to work towards the 30 minute goal. For example, five minutes of exercise, six times a day can provide the same benefits as a 30-minute session. If you have physical barriers to certain exercise, ask your provider for options that work for you; they may be able to make recommendations or refer you to a performance coach or physical therapist for further guidance.

The significance of nutrition in maintaining overall health cannot be overstated, particularly concerning its impact on colorectal cancer risk.

For individuals of all ages, making informed dietary choices and leading an active lifestyle are fundamental steps towards safeguarding colon health. Consult with a provider or a dietitian to gain personalized guidance on nutrition and exercise plans for your individual needs and circumstances. By adopting these proactive measures, you can significantly reduce your risk of colorectal cancer and promote long-term health.

Ariel Rearick is a registered dietitian nutritionist with Barton Health. Barton Nutrition works with care providers to develop nutrition programs that fit your individual needs. Barton Dietitians are available for consultation. For more information or to schedule nutrition counseling at Barton, call 530.543.5825 or visit BartonHealth.org.