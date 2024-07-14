Nutrition for prolonged exercise

Whether on a rigorous hike or bike race, proper nutrition for endurance events, e.g., greater than 90 minutes, can better ensure safety and performance.

Water/Fluids

Sweating during exercise prevents overheating through evaporation. So fluid replacement is crucial. Environmental conditions and individual differences affect need, but 400 to 800 ml (1.5 to 4 cups) of fluid per hour is the recommended range.

Overhydrating, however, particularly without sodium intake, as described later, can result in hyponatremia (low blood sodium), a potentially grave condition, and most certainly compromises performance. Individual thirst should override a precise and fixed consumption rate. The adage, “If you’re thirsty, you’re dehydrated,” is outdated.

Carbohydrate

Before the event, liver and muscle glycogen, the storage form of glucose, should be “topped-off” and “carb-loading” with 10 to 12g/kg/day can achieve this. After an overnight fast, consuming one to a few g/kg is recommended. Higher glycemic index carbohydrates, prior to the event, reduce risk of gastrointestinal (GI) issues. During the event, an ingestion rate of approximately 1 – 1.8 g/min (60 to 70g/h or 240 to 280 Calories/h) optimizes performance.

Electrolytes

Sodium lost in sweat during endurance exercise needs replacing. Although the kidneys normally keep sodium within safe ranges, they need three to four days to adjust to changes. So, drinking lots of water, without sodium intake, particularly during endurance exercise, risks hyponatremia.

Sweat rates and sodium content of sweat vary tremendously, 0.3 to 2.4 L/h and 1g/L respectively. Sports drinks with 230 to 690 mg of sodium/L help adequately replace this important electrolyte.

Potassium

Potassium is released from muscle cells into the intercellular fluid during exercise and then into the bloodstream. Higher extracellular concentrations of potassium can cause fatigue and compromise muscle contraction. Supplementation during exercise is not warranted and may compromise performance.

Protein

Although more important for recovery, zero to two hours prior to the event, consuming a modest 0.25 to 0.3 g/kg body weight may help mitigate muscle break-down during the event.

Fat

Although fat is the main source of energy used during endurance exercise, and consuming essential omega-3 fatty acids as part of one’s diet is vital, supplementation immediately prior to or during the event does not have enough evidence to warrant its supplementation.

Nitrates

Nitrates in foods such as beets, spinach, and lettuces, may also enhance performance. Nitrates are ultimately converted to nitric oxide which increases cellular oxygen uptake during exercise and increases blood flow. Although supplements are available, consumption of sufficiently high nitrate foods, particularly the day prior to or beetroot juice hours before the event improves performance.

Antioxidants and Caffeine

Antioxidants, as those in green tea, have been shown to stimulate fat oxidation and delay time to exhaustion; additionally, caffeine, has a synergistic effect with carbohydrate to increase performance during exercise.

Conclusion

Variability of sweat rates, weather, sodium concentration in sweat and urine, exercise intensity, body composition, body temperature, GI tolerance, and the like, advantage those aware of their body’s responses to consumption of the above nutrients and supplements during training. Consuming adequate sodium, carbohydrate, and fluids considering thirst, during the event is critical. Moderate amounts of nitrate rich foods, particularly beet juice, protein, antioxidants, and caffeine, in doses not upsetting the GI system can additionally optimize performance when consumed within zero to two hours prior.

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT is a registered dietitian with an insurance-based practice, MNT Scientific in South Lake Tahoe, Sacramento, Minden, and does telehealth.