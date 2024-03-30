Nutritional tips for women

Jennifer Trew



Women have unique nutritional needs, largely due to the demands of menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and menopause. A balanced diet helps ensure women get the right balance of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to support the unique physiological changes they experience.

Nutritional Tips

Calcium-Rich Foods: Women need more calcium to support bone health, especially after the age of 30. Dairy products, leafy green vegetables, and calcium-fortified foods are good sources.

Iron-Rich Foods: Many women do not get enough iron in their diets. Good sources of iron include lean meats, fortified cereals, peas, lentils, and spinach. Consuming Vitamin C-rich food can help with the absorption of iron.

Folic Acid: This is particularly important for women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant. It can help prevent neural tube defects in the fetus. Good sources of folic acid include leafy green vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, peas, and fortified cereals.

Healthy Fats: Include sources of healthy fats in your diet, such as avocados, nuts, seeds, olives, and fish. These can help you feel full and provide essential fatty acids.

Added Sugars and Salt: Limit these. Too much sugar can lead to weight gain and other health problems, such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Excessive salt can raise your blood pressure.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, preferably water, throughout the day. Hydration is essential for good health.

Lifestyle tips

Moderation is key: Even healthy foods can be calorically dense if you eat too much of them. Be mindful of portion sizes.

Get Regular Exercise: Combine a balanced diet with regular physical activity. Experts recommend getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of high-intensity exercise per week.

Listen to Your Body: It’s important to listen to your body and eat when you’re hungry. Don’t skip meals, especially breakfast. This can lead to overeating later in the day.

It’s always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalized advice.

Jennifer Trew is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Barton Nutrition. Barton Nutrition works with care providers, including primary care and OB/GYNs, to develop nutrition programs that fit your individual needs. Barton Dietitians are available for consultation. To learn more, call 530.543.5824 or visit BartonHealth.org .