NV Energy awards $4 million through electrification grant program

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Regional Transportation Commissions of Southern Nevada, Washoe County and Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization were awarded more than $4 million in grants from NV Energy as part of its Transit Electrification Grant program.

The program is a component of the Economic Recovery Transportation Electrification Plan, required by the 2021 Nevada Legislature and approved in January 2022. This new grant program supports the acceleration of public transportation electrification efforts in the state, particularly for projects in historically underserved communities.

“We are thankful for the leadership of the Nevada Legislature, and the support of the commission and many stakeholders to create a new grant program that supports the dynamic and divergent needs of the different transportation agencies that serve Nevada,” said Marie Steele, NV Energy vice president of integrated energy services. “This new flexible grant program unlocks federal funding that will increase zero emission mobility options across Nevada. These winning projects demonstrate innovation and creativity, while also ensuring these resources benefit Nevada’s historically underserved communities.”

The grant awardees are prioritized and chosen by the transit electrification working group, that consists of the state’s transit agencies, metropolitan planning organizations and the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Winning projects from the first round include:

CAMPO: The grant award will be used to develop a Zero-Emission Transition Plan intended to identify constraints, locations and needs for the future construction of charging stations to serve the agency’s vehicles and facilities. The Zero-Emission Transition Plan will be completed in accordance with Federal Transit Administration requirements, which will unlock additional federal grant funding for vehicle electrification efforts.

“Funding from NV Energy for the creation of an electrification plan will allow CAMPO to advance in the area of sustainability and take advantage of new federal funding opportunities,” said Chris Martinovich, PE, CAMPO manager. “Transit electrification will result in lower maintenance costs to the agency and better air quality for the community. CAMPO appreciates the opportunity to work with NV Energy to achieve our shared goals.”

RTC Washoe County: The grant award will be used to expand fast-charging infrastructure for the agency’s fixed route electric transit fleet. The fixed route transit system provides mobility options to underserved communities throughout the region. In addition, the agency will conduct a feasibility study to examine the usage of second life batteries from the agency’s existing bus fleet to provide additional fast charging opportunities in a historically underserved community to improve vehicle range and reduce operating cost.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding to help the RTC build new infrastructure to support our electric bus fleet,” Bill Thomas, RTC Washoe executive director said. “Our public transportation system continues to evolve with technology and this grant helps us create new and innovative ways to increase sustainability in our community.”

To learn more, visit nvenergy.com/ERTEP .

Source: NV Energy