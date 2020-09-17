NV Energy cancels power shut off Friday for Incline
Incline Village residents will not be without power on Friday.
NV Energy officials announced Thursday that the Public Safety Outage Management event previously forecasted for the Incline area has been canceled.
NV energy officials said it has notified Incline customers of the cancellation.
Officials on Wednesday said they were likely to shut off power for about 11 hours that would have affected about 8,800 customers.
A planned drive through customer resource center was planned to be set up at Diamond Peak Ski Resort.
NV Energy officials said a PSOM is a last resort measure of defense to help protect the community and environment from wildfires. During a PSOM event, power is shut off for safety in order to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.
Lake Tahoe was issued a Red Flag Warning through Friday by the National Weather Service.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User