NV Energy cancels power shut off Friday for Incline

Incline Village residents will not be without power on Friday.

NV Energy officials announced Thursday that the Public Safety Outage Management event previously forecasted for the Incline area has been canceled.

NV energy officials said it has notified Incline customers of the cancellation.

Officials on Wednesday said they were likely to shut off power for about 11 hours that would have affected about 8,800 customers.

A planned drive through customer resource center was planned to be set up at Diamond Peak Ski Resort.

NV Energy officials said a PSOM is a last resort measure of defense to help protect the community and environment from wildfires. During a PSOM event, power is shut off for safety in order to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.

Lake Tahoe was issued a Red Flag Warning through Friday by the National Weather Service.