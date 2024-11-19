NV Energy completes crucial upgrades, fire mitigation work in the Lake Tahoe Basin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Last week, NV Energy’s Natural Disaster Protection Program, also known as Power Safe NV, successfully completed essential system upgrades and fire mitigation operations in the Lake Tahoe Basin to strengthen the electrical system against natural disasters. These operations, which required the extensive use of helicopters and heavy machinery, did cause some disruptions to residents and visitors. However, they were essential for enhancing the safety and reliability of the system.

The grid resiliency team rebuilt 3.2 miles of line along State Route 28. This project included replacing aging poles and bare copper wire with new poles wrapped in protective fire mesh and covered conductor wire. These upgrades are designed to enhance reliability and reduce the risk of ignitions from utility equipment. The team successfully replaced 75 poles and installed 3.2 miles of covered conductor wire.

Additionally, the vegetation management team carried out essential hazard tree and brush removal along several sections of line around the lake. They removed 1,972 stems, which required 1,066 flight cycles.

“Given the high fire risk in the Tahoe Basin, our recent upgrades and fire mitigation efforts are crucial for preventing potential ignitions and ensuring a more resilient and reliable system for our customers.” said Danyale Howard, director of the natural disaster protection program. “We deeply appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we strive to protect and enhance the safety of this community.”

Thanks to the hard work of NV Energy teams, the project was completed ahead of schedule and without any safety incidents. NV Energy expresses gratitude to the Tahoe community for their patience and understanding during these operations.

This work is vital for improving reliability and reducing fire risks. Lake Tahoe is a cherished area, and NV Energy is committed to protecting it for years to come.