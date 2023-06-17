NV Energy construction near Spooner, Glenbrook may cause traffic delays

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — NV Energy will resume work on its Carson City to Glenbrook transmission line rebuild project on Tuesday, June 20, in the Glenbrook and Spooner Summit areas that may lead to traffic delays.

During construction, traffic delays will be primarily within the Spooner Summit area of U.S. Highway 50 and just south of the State Route 28 interchange, NV Energy said in a press release.

NV Energy’s project includes timber removal and construction-related activities along 9.23 miles of the existing power line corridor on approximately 56 acres of private, state, and National Forest lands located between Carson City and Glenbrook.

NV Energy will only be working on the portion of the project from Glenbrook to Spooner Summit, which includes parts of the USDA Forest Service’s Lake Tahoe Management Basin Unit and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. The other section of the project was completed in 2022.

This rebuild project will improve service reliability, make the line more resilient and help mitigate wildfire risk in the area. Much of the work will be done by helicopter, minimizing impacts to the environment. In conventional construction, crews build access roads and drive trucks to the work site, but aerial construction transports workers, equipment, and materials by flying them into place with the aid of a long, synthetic rope suspended beneath the helicopter. The HTNF and LTBMU signed the decision memo in August 2021 authorizing the powerline rebuild. Project documents may be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58015 .