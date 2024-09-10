NV Energy Cancels Public Safety Outage Management Watch for Glenbrook, other communities

Update Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m.: The Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) Watch for Genoa, South Carson City, and Glenbrook has been canceled due to updated weather forecasts in these areas.

The company reminds customers that due to higher than normal winds, unplanned power outages may still occur.

Additional information, including outage preparedness tips, are available here . Customers can also enroll in MyAccount to receive automatic text and email notifications about outages and other important updates.

Original Story: GLENBROOK, Nev. – Due to elevated fire weather conditions forecast for Northern Nevada, NV Energy is issuing a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) Watch, for approximately 322 NV Energy customers beginning at approximately noon on Wednesday, September 11 and lasting through Thursday, September 12 at 9 a.m. in areas of Genoa, South Carson City and Glenbrook.

This potential PSOM is not related to the Davis Fire but an action NV Energy may take to prevent wildfire based on extreme weather criteria.

Potentially impacted customers in each area are being notified directly via phone, text, email messages and social media. NV Energy will continue to monitor fire weather conditions and will provide regular updates on the status of the outage.

A watch means that certain weather criteria including high winds, low humidity and temperatures may require NV Energy to proactively de-energize equipment for the safety of our community and to avoid a potential wildfire ignition.

During a proactive outage – also known as a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event – NV Energy will proactively de-energize power for customers in high-risk zones to help protect the community and environment from wildfires. This potential proactive outage will impact a small portion of the total number of NV Energy customers in northern Nevada and will be adjusted or cancelled if weather conditions change.

The outage timeframe includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect the lines for damage, vegetation or debris to begin safely restoring power. The restoration time may change based on weather conditions or if crews must make repairs to equipment.

A PSOM event is a key measure of defense to help protect the community and environment from wildfires. During a PSOM event, power is shut off for safety in order to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.

Additional information, including outage preparedness tips, PSOM criteria and maps of the impacted zones can be found online at nvenergy.com/psom. Customers can enroll MyAccount to receive automatic text and email notifications about outages and other important information.