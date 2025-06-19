NV Energy issues Public Safety Outage Management watch in Glenbrook

GLENBROOK, Nev. – Due to elevated fire weather conditions and Red Flag Warning for Northern Nevada, NV Energy is issuing a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) WATCH for customers in the Glenbrook PSOM Zone.

If NV Energy needs to de-energize, it would begin at approximately 12 p.m. on Friday, June 20th, and last until approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 21st.

PSOMs are preventive actions taken by NV Energy to prevent wildfires based on extreme weather criteria. The current fire weather forecasts for Glenbrook indicate that a PSOM is likely in these areas.

A WATCH means that certain weather conditions, including high winds, low humidity, and high temperatures, may require NV Energy to proactively de-energize equipment to ensure community safety and prevent potential wildfire ignition. This timeframe includes the duration of the weather event, and the time needed for NV Energy crews to inspect lines and other equipment for damage, vegetation, or debris to safely restore power.

Safety is NV Energy’s highest priority. PSOM is a key measure to help protect the community and environment from wildfires. During a PSOM event, power is shut off to prevent power lines, or debris blowing into power lines, and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.

Factors contributing to a PSOM event include weather conditions, vegetation levels that can fuel a fire, field observations, and guidance from local fire departments and other first responders. All impacted customers will be notified via phone, text, and email messages. NV Energy will also reach out to all Green Cross customers in the area to offer accommodation if a PSOM event is initiated.

NV Energy continues to monitor fire weather conditions and will provide regular updates to impacted customers regarding the status of the outage event. Based on past experience, wind conditions can escalate quickly without notice. A PSOM WATCH may be canceled if weather conditions improve.

For additional information, PSOM criteria, preparedness information, and PSOM Zone maps, please visit nvenergy.com/PSOM. FOR MEDIA UPDATES VISIT PSOM Updates | NV Energy