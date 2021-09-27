Update: Power shutoff likely Monday for Kingsbury area
Update 10:50 a.m.:
NV Energy said it is monitoring weather conditions and that it is likely to cut power between 3 and 6 p.m. on Monday.
“The outage timeframe includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect the lines for damage, vegetation or debris in order to begin safely restoring power. Please note that the restoration time may change based on weather conditions or if crews must make repairs to equipment,” the company said in a pres release.
NV Energy said it will open a drive-thru customer resource center during the PSOM event at the Genoa Volunteer Fire Station, East Fork Station #3 – 2298 Main Street.
The CRC will be open during the PSOM event from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until power is restored on Tuesday, and offer charging devices, light snacks, water and outage updates.
Original post
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — NV Energy may shut off power Monday afternoon in the South Lake Tahoe area.
The utility said it is monitoring fire weather conditions in the basin and issued a public safety outage management watch that begins from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday and extends through 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Kingsbury and Carson-Minden areas.
The utility said the possible outage will affect 600 customers.
“The outage timeframe includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect the lines for damage, vegetation or debris in order to begin safely restoring power,” the utility said in a statement. “Please note that the restoration time may change based on weather conditions or if crews must make repairs to equipment. Customers are encouraged to have an emergency plan in place.”
The company said PSOM is a key measure of defense to help protect the community and environment from wildfires. During a PSOM event, power is shut off for safety in order to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.
For more information, visit nvenergy.com/psom.
