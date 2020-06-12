NV Energy may turn off power with heightened fire conditions forecast

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — NV Energy may shut off power Friday as the National Weather Service in Reno is calling for high winds and heightened fire conditions.

NV energy in extreme fire-risk areas, including the Nevada side of the Lake Tahoe basin, said as a last resort it will implement its Public Safety Outage Management program which was established last year.

In response to changes in climate and environment contributing to an increased risk of wildfires, NV Energy said it is continuing to make its electric grid resilient and perform veregation management to decrease fire risk.

During a PSOM event, NV Energy will shut off power in extreme fire-risk areas when certain conditions are met, to help prevent power lines and equipment from causing a wildfire. The company said customers will be warned of the outage 48 hours in advance.

“The safety of our customers and environment is NV Energy’s highest priority. Public Safety Outage Management is an important element of our plan to protect our community from the risk of wildfires, and will only be done as a last resort,” said Shahzad Lateef, vice president of electric delivery for NV Energy in a press release. “Over the past year, we have worked closely with local, state and federal fire, forestry and emergency organizations and held public events to refine the criteria for determining if and when power should be shut off for safety.”

NV Energy said it inspects the more than 34,000 wooden poles in their high fire risk areas and makes repairs. They also hired a fire mitigation specialist, installed wildfire alert cameras and weather stations and they conduct weekly fuel sampling during fire season.

For more information on NV Energy’s wildfire risk mitigation efforts, including PSOM, please visit nvenergy.com/wildfiresafety.