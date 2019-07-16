NV Energy to discuss fire emergency shut downs in Incline Village

NV Energy will hold an open house in Incline Village on Wednesday to tell customers about the possible shut down of electric power in the event of a fire emergency.

The utility is, for the first time, implementing plans for Public Safety Outage Management in which the company will shut off power in extreme fire risk areas.

The plan was set up in the wake of the recent California fire believed sparked by a faulty transformer.

The event will be held at Sierra Nevada College in the Tahoe Center for Environmental Science building, Room 139.

The informal information session will run from 4-7 p.m.

A spokesperson said plans are to provide notice to customers who will lose power at least 48 hours in advance and to provide updates on the status of the outage by phone through text or email.

Customers are urged to make sure NV Energy has their contact information and to sign up for alerts through MyAccount at the utility’s website.