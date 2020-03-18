NV Energy not disconnecting service for non-payment

STATELINE, Nev. — NV Energy won’t be suspending service for non-payment for customers impacted by COVID-19.

They are also waiving late fees and deposits for customers who are experiencing financial hardships or are unable to pay due to self-isolation, the company said in a press release.

NV Energy will continue to have customer service representations available and they have a variety of service options available through the app or online.

NV Energy is implementing increased cleaning regimes at their facilities to keep employees healthy so that customers are still able to receive service and help.

“While there may be a lot of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and its effect on our daily lives, one thing is certain: NV Energy will keep the lights on for you and for Nevada,” said CEO Doug Cannon in a letter to customers.

To find out more, visit nvenergy.com.