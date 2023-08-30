NV Energy to replace poles, equipment and remove hazard trees along State Route 28 using helicopter

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – NV Energy will be replacing poles, removing hazard trees, and replacing equipment along State Route 28 beginning on September 5, through mid-late September 2023. This work is related to the NV Energy Resilience Corridors Project and the company’s Natural Disaster Protection Plan , which is aimed at protecting the community from the increased risk of wildfires and other natural disasters.

Due to the nature of the work, a helicopter will be used as trucks are unable to access the steep and unstable slope where equipment is located. Beginning September 5, customers and visitors to the areas can expect to see the helicopter working overhead. There are no anticipated power outages during this work.

On September 18 and 19, intermittent closures will take place along State Route 28 (between Lakeshore Blvd and Sand Harbor State Park) and the East Shore Bike Path to allow for the safe flyover of helicopters and equipment. Closure should last no longer than 15 minutes at a time while the helicopter flies overhead to set new poles. Other than the intermittent closures, there are no other anticipated road closures related to this work.

NV Energy Resilience Corridors Project map. Provided

“Replacing poles, equipment, and the removal of hazard trees in this area is critical work to ensure our infrastructure is prepared ahead of extreme weather events to continue to serve customers in this area of the state and avoid potential natural disasters,” said Jesse Murray, NV Energy vice president of electric delivery and natural disaster protection.