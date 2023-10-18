NV Energy to wrap up helicopter work in Tahoe Region of Douglas County in coming weeks

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – NV Energy will be continuing work related to the NV Energy Resilience Corridors Project and the Natural Disaster Protection Plan in areas in Douglas County within and just outside of the Lake Tahoe Basin in the coming weeks, before wrapping up helicopter operations for the season.

Work will involve removing hazard trees to help protect the community and NV Energy’s infrastructure from the increased risk of wildfires and other natural disasters.

The remaining work for the season will occur on National Forest System lands near Cave Rock, near Kingsbury Grade, east of Daggett Summit and then approximately two miles south of Sand Harbor State Park.

Due to the location of the work areas, a helicopter will be used as logging equipment is unable to access the steep and unstable terrain. There are no anticipated power outages during this work. Roads and trails in the work areas will be closed intermittently for the safety of the helicopter operations and logging trucks.

Drivers can expect intermittent trail and road closures near the work sites, including along State Route 28, U.S. Highway 50 and Cave Rock Drive.

To stay up-to-date and receive notice for upcoming work, be sure to update your contact information at MyAccount at nvenergy.com . You can learn more by visiting nvenergy.com/powersafenv .